Photos: First Look at Jenny O'Leary, Luke Bayer & More in the European Premiere of HEAD OVER HEELS

The European première of Head Over Heels is now playing at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester. Head Over Heels is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's. Luke Bayer leads the cast as Musidorus, alongside Alison Driver (Ensemble) Iz Hesketh (Pythio), Jenny O'Leary (Pamela), Daniel Page (Dametas), Maiya Quansah Breed (Philoclea), Samuel Routley (Ensemble), Khadija Sallet (Mopsa), Julie Stark (Gynecia), Marina Tavolieri (Ensemble), Timo Tatzber (Ensemble), and Fed Zanni (Basilius). The production opens on 1 February 2023, with previews from 26 January, running until 4 March.

This fantastically queer juke box musical was adapted from The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia written by Sir Philip Sidney in the 16th century. It had its world première in June 2015 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, after which it was adapted by James Magruder and his version opened in San Francisco 2018. It is also notable for starring Peppermint (Pose, RuPaul's Drag Race) - who was the first trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway.

This laugh-out-loud love story is including the hit songs, We Got the Beat, Our Lips Are Sealed, Vacation, Belinda Carlisle's Heaven is a Place on Earth, and Mad About You.

A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction-only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.