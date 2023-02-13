Photos: First Look at Imitating the Dog's MACBETH Retelling

imitating the dog is presenting the premiere of their audacious and dazzling new retelling of William Shakespeare's tale of ambition, deception, and downfall - Macbeth.

Get a first look at photos below!

The images feature the production's creative team and cast members Benjamin Westerby, Maia Tamrakar, Laura Atherton, Stefan Chanyaem and Matt Prendergast.

Three mysterious figures enter the stage. They talk of the hurly-burly, of thunder and lightning, and of a young couple who believe they can overthrow the old regime. They conjure the Macbeths, placing them in a dangerous new world where paranoia, betrayal, and brutality rule.

imitating the dog's daring retelling of Macbeth is a neon noir thriller where Shakespeare's original language collides with startling new scenes, stunning visuals, and a powder-keg intensity.

Adapted and directed by imitating the dog's Artistic Directors Andrew Quick and Pete Brooks, Macbeth will open next week at Cast, Doncaster (21-22 February) and then will tour to Harrogate Theatre (24-25 February); The Dukes, Lancaster (28 February-4 March); The Lowry, Salford Quays (8-11 March); Gala Durham (16-17 March); Mercury Theatre, Colchester (18-20 April); Liverpool Playhouse (25-29 April) and Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield (3-6 May). The production will also be touring Switzerland from 21-25 March.

For information and tickets visit www.imitatingthedog.co.uk.