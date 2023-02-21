Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Ian Hallard, Donna Berlin & More in THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO UK Tour

The UK Tour of The Way Old Friends Do begins at The Lyceum, Sheffield on 7th March and runs until 10th June.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Ian Hallard's new play, The Way Old Friends Do, will be touring the UK from March with a season at London's Park Theatre.

Get a first look at photos below!

Simultaneously tender and laugh-out-loud funny, this heartfelt story, written by and starring Ian Hallard (The Boys In The Band) is directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).

The cast includes Donna Berlin (Doctors) James Bradshaw (Endeavour), Sara Crowe (Olivier Award winner for Private Lives), Andrew Horton (Jupiter's Legacy) and Rose Shalloo (Call The Midwife).

The UK Tour of The Way Old Friends Do begins at The Lyceum, Sheffield on 7th March and runs until 10th June. The London premiere at will be at The Park Theatre on 15th March with the Press Night on 17 th March.

Photo credit: Darren Bell

Andrew Horton

Donna Berlin, Ian Hallard

Ian Hallard, James Bradshaw

Ian Hallard, Rose Shalloo, Sara Crowe, James Bradshaw

James Bradshaw, Andrew Horton

James Bradshaw

Rose Halloo

Sara Crowe, James Bradshaw




