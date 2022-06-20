Photos: First Look at David Harbour and More in MAD HOUSE

All new photos have been released of dark and funny new play by Theresa Rebeck, Mad House, that opens at the Ambassadors Theatre on 26 June, with previews currently running, and runs until 4 September.

In rural Pennsylvania, Michael (David Harbour) has returned to his childhood home to look after his dying father, Daniel (Bill Pullman). His siblings Nedward (Stephen Wight) and Pam (Sinead Matthews) soon arrive, determined to work out how much money Dad actually has left and how they're getting their hands on it.

David Harbour and Bill Pullman return to the West End in the world première of Theresa Rebeck's dark and funny new play. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Mad House opens at the Ambassadors Theatre this June for a strictly limited season.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner