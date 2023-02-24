Photos: First Look at Dave Hearn, Michael Dylan and Amy Revelle in THE TIME MACHINE UK Premiere

Original Theatre, in association with New Wolsey Theatre, have released production shots of the UK premiere of The Time Machine, a fast-paced and wise-cracking retelling of the world-famous novel by H.G. Wells, written by Steven Canny and John Nicholson, directed by Orla O'Loughlin and starring Michael Dylan (The Stage Award 2022 for Wilf), Dave Hearn (founding member of the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre) and Amy Revelle (Offside), with Noah Marullo as understudy.

From the team behind the smash hit comedy The Hound of the Baskervilles and the award-winning Original Theatre who delivered Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd and Alan Bennett's The Habit of Art, this is an adaptation like no other. When the world of science fiction and science fact collide extraordinary and mind-boggling things can happen. Audiences can expect the most surprising and unforeseen consequences as they go on a roller coaster journey through time. Warning: may contain Cher tunes.

The premiere of this new play visits New Wolsey Theatre (23 February-4 March), Derby Theatre (7-11 March), York Theatre Royal (14-18 March), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (21-25 March), Malvern Theatres (28 March-1 April), Octagon Theatre Bolton (12-22 April) and Theatre Royal Bath (24-29 April).