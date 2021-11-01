Photos: First Look at BRIAN & ROGER - A HIGHLY OFFENSIVE PLAY

Simon Lipkin joins Dan Skinner in Brian & Roger - A Highly Offensive Play inspired by Skinner and Harry Peacock's hit podcast Brian & Roger. Artistic Director of the Menier David Babani directs the production which previews from 22 October. The production opens the company's new smaller studio space, The Mixing Room, with press night on 1 November and runs until 18 December. Lipkin replaces Peacock who has withdrawn from the production on medical advice.

Brian and Roger met at a support group for recently divorced men. Roger was attending because he was genuinely grieving the loss of his marriage. Brian was instructed to attend by his solicitor if he wanted to dodge paying alimony. Roger is in need of guidance and support, which Brian willingly supplies. Both are starting again. Both are finding it hard. One of them is nice.

Described as 'Best British comedy happening right now' (Daily Telegraph), the original podcast Brian & Roger was written and performed by Harry Peacock and Dan Skinner. It was produced by Marc Haynes and Joel Morris for Great Big Owl.

Performances run 22 October - 18 December.

