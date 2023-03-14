Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

This spring, the Phelim McDermott production of Philip Glass's Akhnaten returns to the London Coliseum for its second English National Opera (ENO) revival since its premiere in 2016. Check out photos below!

The Olivier Award-winning production traces the story of the eponymous Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh's abandonment of polytheism in favour of one God: Aten. It forms the last of Philip Glass's trilogy of 'portrait' operas in which he explores the lives of historical figures in the fields of science (Einstein), politics (Gandhi) and religion (Akhnaten) who changed the world. Its libretto is based on texts drawn from ancient hymns, prayers, letters and inscriptions sung in English, Egyptian, Hebrew and Akkadian.

The production combines Glass's characteristic minimalist voice with stylised movement and choreographed juggling in an unmatched visual spectacle provided by Improbable Theatre Company and Gandini Juggling.

