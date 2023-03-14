Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Akhnaten opened on Saturday 11 March 2023 and runs for 9 performances.

Mar. 14, 2023  

This spring, the Phelim McDermott production of Philip Glass's Akhnaten returns to the London Coliseum for its second English National Opera (ENO) revival since its premiere in 2016. Check out photos below!

The Olivier Award-winning production traces the story of the eponymous Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh's abandonment of polytheism in favour of one God: Aten. It forms the last of Philip Glass's trilogy of 'portrait' operas in which he explores the lives of historical figures in the fields of science (Einstein), politics (Gandhi) and religion (Akhnaten) who changed the world. Its libretto is based on texts drawn from ancient hymns, prayers, letters and inscriptions sung in English, Egyptian, Hebrew and Akkadian.

The production combines Glass's characteristic minimalist voice with stylised movement and choreographed juggling in an unmatched visual spectacle provided by Improbable Theatre Company and Gandini Juggling.

Photo Credit: Belinda Jiao

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum

Photos: First Look at AKHNATEN at the London Coliseum




THE WING SCUFFLE SPECTACULAR Comes to Brighton and Hove Photo
THE WING SCUFFLE SPECTACULAR Comes to Brighton and Hove
After a spectacular showcase last Christmas, The Revel Pucks are back! Finding joy on the edge of fear, this Easter the company will be coming to Brighton and Hove with their five-star family show, The Wing Scuffle Spectacular. Offering the brightest young talent of the London circus scene, the Revel Pucks encourage audiences of all ages and walks of life to delve into the exhilarating world of circus. 
Regal Entertainments Shortlisted For Four Prestigious Panto Awards Photo
Regal Entertainments Shortlisted For Four Prestigious Panto Awards
Regal Entertainments Ltd  has been shortlisted in four categories at the prestigious National Panto Awards 2023.
Robert Galinsky to Bring THE BENCH A HOMELESS LOVE STORY to the UK in April Photo
Robert Galinsky to Bring THE BENCH A HOMELESS LOVE STORY to the UK in April
Playwright/performer/activist Galinsky has been invited to bring his hit Off Broadway play, The Bench A Homeless Love Story (Directed by Jay O. Sanders), to Oxford University and Cornwall England.
THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Staffordshires New Vic this Christmas Photo
THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Staffordshire's New Vic this Christmas
Staffordshire’s New Vic is delighted to announce its production of The Nutcracker: A Christmas Fairytale, a rare staging of the much-loved tale as a play, on its in-the-round stage from Friday 17 November 2023 to Saturday 27 January 2024.

More Hot Stories For You


HAYFEVER Comes to the Arcola Theatre in MayHAYFEVER Comes to the Arcola Theatre in May
March 14, 2023

HAYFEVER is an interactive, dark, psychological comedy that explores how living by different cultural rules impacts feelings and creates a sense of alienation if you're not born here? Are love and care enough to overcome traumas from the past?
Mark Rylance Will Lead DR. SEMMELWEIS in the West EndMark Rylance Will Lead DR. SEMMELWEIS in the West End
March 14, 2023

Mark Rylance returns to the West End this summer in Dr Semmelweis opening at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 11 July, with previews from 29 June, and running until Saturday 7 October. The critically acclaimed Bristol Old Vic production, directed by Tom Morris, opened in 2022, and sees Rylance reprise the title role.  
Tara Theatre Announces New Artist Development Initiative, ConstellationsTara Theatre Announces New Artist Development Initiative, Constellations
March 14, 2023

Tara Theatre has announced its new artist development initiative, Constellations, creating a playful, dynamic and safe environment for the next generation of theatre makers to test out ideas, learn invaluable skills and create brand new work.
THE MAKINGS OF A MURDERER Will Have its West End Premiere Next MonthTHE MAKINGS OF A MURDERER Will Have its West End Premiere Next Month
March 14, 2023

What makes a serial killer tick? And are there ever tell-tale signs? Scottish detective David Swindle presents a chilling, thrilling, night at the theatre as he explores famous murder cases from the detective’s perspective - and the clues behind The Makings of a Murderer.
Bush Theatre Announce Collaboration with The Windrush 75 Network and Release Remaining 3,000 Tickets for Lenny Henry's AUGUSTBush Theatre Announce Collaboration with The Windrush 75 Network and Release Remaining 3,000 Tickets for Lenny Henry's AUGUST
March 13, 2023

The Bush Theatre has announced they are partnering with the Windrush 75 network to celebrate Lenny Henry's debut play August in England. 
share