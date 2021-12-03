Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Painted Hall

This festive season, in the magnificent unique setting of the Painted Hall, known as Britain's Sistine Chapel, Goblin Theatre will present a vibrant new adaptation of Charles Dickens's spooky classic tale A Christmas Carol. Running throughout December on selected dates, this atmospheric musical show, featuring original songs and music, is performed live by a talented cast of actor musicians.

Inspired by the Old Royal Naval College's Dickensian links - the author was a fan of Greenwich and often featured the area in his books - Goblin Theatre's adaptation of A Christmas Carol evokes the historical figures and 'ghosts' of the Painted Hall to bring this iconic ghost story to life. This fast-paced, funny and spooky show is the perfect festive treat for all the family this Christmas.

Live music is integral to this exciting new production and Fezziwig's party transforms the Painted Hall into a real-life ceilidh with the cast performing the songs live. The cast is comprised of Victoria Boyce (Father Christmas at the Hall, Royal Albert Hall), Matt Burns (Once, UK tour), Niccolò Curradi (La Strada, UK tour/The Other Palace), Rob Gathercole (The Ballad of Rudy, Goblin Theatre) and Mia Jerome (The Lost Lending Library, Punchdrunk). This thrilling site-specific production is directed by Andrew Barry (Royal Exchange Theatre Elders Company), with music by Goblin Theatre's resident composers Mary Erskine and Will Dollard, and book by Goblin Theatre's Artistic Director Matt Borgatti. The Painted Hall Café is offering special Christmas treats before and after the show.

Artistic Director Matt Borgatti comments, The production is very much set in the Painted Hall, and although we travel through time and space, it's the place we return to throughout the show. This is one of our biggest shows yet, and we're so delighted to be able to introduce our work to new audiences in Greenwich and beyond.

As well as A Christmas Carol, there are plenty of other festive activities at the Old Royal Naval College this year. Families can enjoy the free Make History day, on 12th December, and have a go making mini wreaths and Christmas crackers just like the ones found in Victorian Britain. On 19th December, children can use props and percussion to delve into the story of Scrooge and the ghosts who inspire him to change his ways in Scrooge Spooked. Post-Christmas, families can have a go at sea shanties and music making at Twixmas Shanties. There will be two Christmas Carol services in the Chapel of St Peter and St Paul: Greenwich & Bexley Community Hospice Carol Concert will retell the Christmas story on 3rd December and Trinity Laban Chapel Choir will perform Bach's Christmas Oratario and more on 5th December.



Come and do some Christmas shopping from 22nd November with the opening of the Christmas shop, and on Museum Shop Sunday, 28th November, with 20% off the Visitor Centre and Painted Hall shops, Gin Tasting, and Art and Sketching Workshop run by local artists and a Q&A and book signing by the authors of 111 Places in Greenwich.