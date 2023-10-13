Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsal For Mark Gatiss' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

New rehearsal photos have been released of Mark Gatiss’ adaptation of A Christmas Carol, directed by Nottingham Playhouse’s Artistic Director Adam Penfold and starring Keith Allen as Scrooge. The production opens at Nottingham Playhouse on 27 October with a press night on 1 November. It will then transfer to London’s Alexandra Palace opening on 24 November with a press night on 29 November. Tickets are on sale now.

Filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects, prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world of A Christmas Carol.

It’s a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters…

In the creative team, joining writer Mark Gatiss and director Adam Penford are Paul Wills (Designer), Philip Gladwell (Lighting Designer), Ella Wahlström (Sound Designer), Nina Dunn for PixelLux (Video Designer), Georgina Lamb (Movement Director), Tingying Dong (Composer), John Bulleid (Illusions Designer), Ginny Schiller CDG (Casting Director), Verity Naughton CDG (Children’s Casting Director), Matthew Forbes (Puppet Designer and Director), Tom Attwood (Musical Director), Kate Godfrey (Voice and Dialect Coach) and Joseph Marshall (Associate Designer).

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan