Photos: First Look At Rehearsals For ARCADIA In Preparation For West End Transfer

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The West End transfer of The Old Vic’s acclaimed and Olivier Award nominated production of Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia is directed by Carrie Cracknell and will run at the Duke of York’s Theatre, which is being newly renovated into the round, from Saturday 20 June – Saturday 12 September 2026, with Press Night on Wednesday 1 July at 7pm. Check out the photos!

Cracknell directs Nikki Amuka-Bird as Hannah Jarvis and Oliver Chris as Bernard Nightingale who join the cast alongside Aaron Anthony as Richard Noakes, David Buttle as Captain Brice, Matthew Doswell as Gus Coverly / Augustus Coverly and Yolanda Kettle as Lady Croom. Returning to the production following The Old Vic run are Angus Cooper as Valentine Coverly, Seamus Dillane as Septimus Hodge, Tim Frances as Jellaby, Holly Godliman as Chloë Coverly, Isis Hainsworth reprising her Olivier Award-nominated role as Thomasina Coverly and Matthew Steer as Ezra Chater, with understudies Alex Britt, Peta Cornish, Keziah Hayes and Eddie Mann.

Brilliant minds. Burning hearts. The irresistible pull between chaos and order. A dazzling collision of science and romance, Arcadia explores the beauty of curiosity, the ache of lost knowledge and the timeless thrill of discovery.

In a country house, two centuries apart, genius, passion and discipline unfold. In 1809, teenage prodigy, Thomasina Coverly races ahead of her time – exploring mathematics, nature and the unpredictable forces that govern both the universe and the human heart. In the present day, author Hannah Jarvis investigates a mysterious chapter in the life of Lord Byron with precision, patience and rigor, determined to resist the pull of romanticised myth. As past and present intwine, their questions begin to echo across time: can we ever truly understand the patterns of life or are we forever poised on the edge of disorder?

Tickets are on sale now at the Arcadia's website.

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