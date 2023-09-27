Photos: First Look at Matt Parvin's GENTLEMEN at the Arcola Theatre

Old fashioned toxic masculinity clashes with contemporary queer rights in the world premiere of Matt Parvin’s taut new play.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Gentlemen by Matt Parvin at Arcola Theatre, (24 Ashwin Street, London E8 3DL) will run 4 – 28 October 2023. See photos from the show.

Gentlemen examines what happens when convention and institutionalised culture are called to account by new standards of what is acceptable.

Freshers’ term. Greg has taken to university life like a duck to water. Kasper is struggling to fit in. Summoned to a mediation session with Kasper and the college welfare officer to discuss an accusation of plagiarism, Greg deftly argues his way out of trouble. But when the allegations evolve into something altogether more damaging, how long can Greg remain untouchable?

Initially set to open in March 2020, Gentlemen debuts post pandemic in October 2023.

Writer Matt Parvin says “'I’m delighted that my play Gentlemen will premiere at the Arcola with this incredible team. The intimate Studio 2 is the perfect place for this intense drama dealing with speech and consequences, which feels more timely by the day.”

Director Richard Speir says “I cannot wait to bring this production to Arcola Theatre's studio in October. Matt has written an exceptional piece and audiences can expect to feel like a fly on the wall to a powerful one-room drama.”

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

Photos: First Look at Matt Parvin's GENTLEMEN at the Arcola Theatre

(c) Alex Brenner

(c) Alex Brenner

(c) Alex Brenner

(c) Alex Brenner

(c) Alex Brenner

(c) Alex Brenner

(c) Alex Brenner

(c) Alex Brenner

(c) Alex Brenner




