Photos: First Look At Extraordinary Bodies' WALDO'S CIRCUS OF MAGIC and Terror At Bristol Old Vic

With less than a week to go before the official opening night of EXTRAORDINARY BODIES' WALDO'S CIRCUS OF MAGIC AND TERROR AT BRISTOL OLD VIC, the first photos of the production have been released. Get a first look at the production below!



Written by Hattie Naylor and Jamie Beddard, with music by Charles Hazlewood, 'Waldo's Circus..' is a new musical from Extraordinary Bodies, co-produced with Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Plymouth.



It's 1933 Brandenburg and the Nazis are burning books and suspending civil rights. Many are desperate to escape, but for Waldo and his travelling circus of outcasts, acrobats and aerialists, the show must go on... Sensational circus, powerful magic and electrifying music combine to tell a poignant story of courage, resistance and love.



Garry Robson plays Waldo. He is joined by Abbie Purvis in the role of Krista, circus performer Lawrence Swaddle as Gerhard, Mirabelle Gremaud as Queenie/Margot, JoAnne Haines as Dora, Raphaella Julien as MIsh, Brooklyn Melvin as Mosh, Tilly Lee-Kronnick as Peter, Ryan Murphy as Darragh, Jonny Leitch as Renee, Jack Reitman as Joseph, and musicians Harriet Riley and Dave 'Johnzy' Johns.





Running at Bristol Old Vic from 14 Mar - 1 Apr then on tour.

www.bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/waldos-circus-of-magic-and-terror

Photo Credit: Paul Blakemore and Steve Tanner

Garry Robson and company

Abbie Purvis

Lawrence Swaddle

Raphaella Julien

Full company

Abbie Purvis

Lawrence Swaddle, Jonny Leitch, and Jack Reitman