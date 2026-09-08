Photos: FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF At The Yard Theatre

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Production images have been released for The Yard Theatre's revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. Directed by Diane Page, the production continues through October 17.

The production marks the grand reopening of The Yard Theatre in Hackney Wick, East London, and arrives 50 years after the first performance of Shange's celebrated choreopoem.

The cast includes Tatenda Naomi Matsvai (cow | deer, Royal Court; Alice in Wonderland, Brixton House), Nadine Higgin (Mother Courage And Her Children, Shakespeare’s Globe; Ballet Shoes, National Theatre), Cherrelle Skeete (The Authenticator, National Theatre; Alterations, National Theatre), Alex Thomas-Smith (What It Feels Like For a Girl, Too Much) and Ibilola Rossi (I May Destroy You, The Midwich Cuckoos).

Stories of love and violence, joy and survival come together in Shange's landmark work, in which poetry, movement and music explore the experiences of women navigating grief, love, identity and survival.

The 50th anniversary production features original music by Jammz.

The creative team includes Costume Designer Cat Fuller, Associate Costume Designer and Supervisor Mio Jue, Choreographer Ingrid Mackinnon, Choreography Associate Rudzani Moleya, Composer Jammz, Sound Designer Esther Kehinde Ajayi and Lighting Designer Ali Hunter. Aundrea Fudge serves as voice and dialect coach, with casting by Heather Basten CDG.

Alongside the production, The Yard has programmed a series of late-night events and conversations responding to Shange's work and its legacy.

Writer’s Night will take place September 10, bringing together writers from theatre, film, television and poetry for a conversation about Shange's impact on the canon and the work that has followed. The event is included with that evening's performance ticket.

On September 11, Jammz will curate 'nuff, a club night featuring an all-femme lineup of grime artists. The event is separately ticketed.

A Black Out Night for Black femmes will take place September 17, continuing The Yard's previous Black Out performances.

Page will join Booker Prize-winning Girl, Woman, Other author Bernardine Evaristo in conversation on September 24, hosted by Wema Mumma. The event is included with that evening's performance ticket.

The theatre will also host a Film Club on September 25 featuring short films programmed in conversation with the production.

for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf is the first production in The Yard's newly rebuilt home. Designed from scratch by RIBA award-winning Takero Shimazaki Architects, the new building occupies the site of the original warehouse venue that Artistic Director Jay Miller and 50 volunteers converted into a theatre in 2011.

The new Yard Theatre features a 220-seat curved auditorium and is more than twice the size of the original venue.

for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf runs at The Yard Theatre through October 17.

Photo Credit: Camilla Greenwell

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