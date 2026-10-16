Photos: ENO's ANGEL'S BONE Begins Performances at the London Coliseum

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English National Opera's production of Angel's Bone begins performances at the London Coliseum on October 16, running through October 31, 2026. Check out photos from the production below!

Composed by Du Yun with a libretto by Royce Vavrek, the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera transfers to London following its UK premiere at Aviva Studios in Manchester earlier this year. The production is directed by Kip Williams and conducted by Baldur Brönniman.

Angel's Bone follows Mr. and Mrs. X.E., a couple who discover two wounded angels in their garden. Their initial efforts to care for the angels develop into a story examining exploitation, human trafficking and modern-day slavery.

The opera received the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Music following its world premiere in New York. Du Yun's score incorporates elements of medieval polyphony, punk, electronic music, chamber music and cabaret.

The London production reunites the cast from the Manchester engagement, including Allison Cook as Mrs. X.E., Rodney Earl Clarke as Mr. X.E., Mariam Wallentin as Girl Angel, Matthew McKinney as Boy Angel and Keith Pun as Male Soprano. The Kantos Chamber Choir also returns, performing alongside the Orchestra of ENO in an expanded orchestration.

The creative team includes scenic and Costume Designer Marg Horwell, lighting designer Jack Knowles, original video designer Ash J Woodward and co-sound designers Dominic Bilkey and Joseph Reiser.

Angel's Bone marks a continuation of ENO's dual-centre programming model, which presents productions in both Greater Manchester and London. The opera was originally presented at Aviva Studios in May 2026 in collaboration with Factory International and the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Performances at the London Coliseum take place October 16, 22, 23 and 29 at 7:30 p.m., October 17 at 6 p.m. and October 31 at 3 p.m. The October 22 performance will feature British Sign Language interpretation.

The opera is performed in English with surtitles. Tickets begin at £25, with free tickets available for audiences under 21 and discounted tickets for those ages 21–35.

The production is recommended for audiences ages 18 and older due to depictions of sexual exploitation, violence and other mature subject matter.

For tickets and additional information, visit eno.org.

Photo Credit: Nirah Sanghani and Tristram Kenton

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