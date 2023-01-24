Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: DIRTY DANCING - THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE Returns to the West End

The cast features Kira Malou, Michael O'Reilly and more.

Jan. 24, 2023 Â 

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage has returned to the Dominion Theatre for another season following its record-breaking one in Spring 2022.

Get a first look at photos below!

Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, this triumphant stage production, inspired by the hit film, follows the iconic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds who come together in what will be the most challenging and thrilling summer of their lives.

Featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', 'Hey! Baby', 'Do You Love Me?' and the heart-stopping '(I've Had) The Time Of My Life', Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage is once again directed by Federico Bellone (West Side Story, Milan; Sunset Boulevard, Milan) and choreographed by Austin Wilks.

Photo credit: Mark Senior

Kira Malou, Michael O'Reilly

Kira Malou, Michael O'Reilly and the ensemble

Kira Malou, Michael O'Reilly and the ensemble

Kira Malou, Michael O'Reilly

Lydia Sterling, Danny Colligan

Michael O'Reilly, Kira Malou

Michael O'Reilly, Kira Malou

Michael O'Reilly, Michael Remick

The ensemble

The ensemble

Lynden Edwards, Kira Malou

Michael Oa??Reilly and the ensemble




Review: THE NATURE OF FORGETTING, Shoreditch Town Hall Photo
Review: THE NATURE OF FORGETTING, Shoreditch Town Hall
Part of this yearâ€™s London International Mime Festival, The Nature of Forgetting from Theatre Re dynamically tackles the topic of memory and what we do â€“ and donâ€™t â€“ recall.
Cast Announced for BERLUSCONI World Premiere Musical Photo
Cast Announced for BERLUSCONI World Premiere Musical
The cast has been announced for the world premiere ofÂ BERLUSCONIÂ at Southwark Playhouse. Rehearsals begin on 13 February with first preview on 25 March and press night on 29 March.
Jake Wood Replaces Hugo Chegwin in 2:22 A GHOST STORY at The Lyric Theatre Photo
Jake Wood Replaces Hugo Chegwin in 2:22 A GHOST STORY at The Lyric Theatre
Jake Wood will repriseÂ  his award-winning role of Ben in 2:22 A Ghost Story, after Hugo Chegwin has had to withdraw from the production due to illness during the rehearsal period.
Comedian Phil Wang Joins Line Up Of One Night Only Events At Stratford East Photo
Comedian Phil Wang Joins Line Up Of One Night Only Events At Stratford East
Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced a series of one night only events coming to East London this March. Learn more about the full lineup here!

