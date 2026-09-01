Photos: Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss in ELECTRA/PERSONA at the National Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The National Theatre has released first-look photos of Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss in the world premiere of Electra/Persona, written and directed by Benedict Andrews. The production begins performances in the Lyttelton Theatre tonight, September 1, and runs through October 10, 2026. Check out photos of the show below.

Blanchett and Hoss swap the roles of Electra/Elisabeth and Clytemnestra/Alma throughout the run. They are joined by Ella Lily Hyland as Chrysothemis/Reader and Patrick Robinson as Aegisthus/Husband.

Completing the company are Peter Eastland as understudy Aegisthus/Husband, Frankie Lipman as understudy Chrysothemis/Reader, Celia Nelson as understudy Clytemnestra/Alma and Natalie Thomas as understudy Electra/Elisabeth.

Electra/Persona brings together Sophocles' ancient tragedy Electra and Ingmar Bergman's Persona in an exploration of identity and the boundaries between the self and the roles people inhabit.

In Electra, a daughter consumed by grief and rage clings to the idea of justice as her world comes apart.

In Persona, an actress suddenly falls silent during a performance of Electra, leading to an intense encounter between two women in which speech breaks down and the boundaries between self and role begin to dissolve.

Andrews is joined by set designer Magda Willi, Costume Designer Merle Hensel, composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Brendan Aanes and video designer Ash J Woodward.

The team also includes fight and intimacy directors Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd, casting by Alastair Coomer CDG, voice coach Cathleen McCarron, associate director Danica Selem, music associate Deanna H. Choi, associate lighting designer Skylar Turnbull Hurd and staff director Oliver Hurst.

Electra/Persona runs in The National Theatre's Lyttelton Theatre through October 10, 2026. Tickets are available through The National Theatre.

Photo Credit: Monika Rittershaus.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming