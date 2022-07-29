Photos: Cast Members From & JULIET, GREASE, and More Gather at Tottenham Court Road Station in Honour of Kids Week

Beloved characters from top West End shows & Juliet, Grease The Musical, Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors and The Tiger Who Came To Tea took over Tottenham Court Road Underground Station yesterday to celebrate family theatre promotion Kids Week, teaming up with TFL's Summer in the City campaign and marking the launch of the latest stage of the Mayor of London's Let's Do London campaign

The four shows are among dozens offering 'kids go free' tickets for Kids Week, the long-running audience initiative giving families the chance to experience world-class London theatre for less this summer. Throughout August, young people aged 17 and under can go free to participating shows when accompanied by a full paying adult - with half price tickets available for two additional children in the same group, and no booking fees.

Kids Week tickets are available now only via officiallondontheatre.com/kids-week