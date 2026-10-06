Photos: CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Run and UK Tour

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MISCHIEF, the multi-award winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Comedy About Spies, has released new rehearsal photos of the cast who will be performing in CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End from 18 December 2026 to 23 January 2027 and on its UK tour from 27 October in Bromley, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Leeds, York, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Birmingham, Newcastle and Cambridge. Check out the photos below!

The West End and tour cast are James Akka as Dennis, Adam Elliott as Chris, original Mischief member Dave Hearn as Max (until 23 January 2027), Matthew Howell as Robert, Jay Olpin as Max for the final 6 tour venues, Luke Pierre as Jonathan, Aein Nasseri as Trevor, Dumile Sibanda as Annie and Ashley Tucker as Sandra. The understudies are Billie Hamer, Robert Lane, Claire Lee Shenfield, Jay Olpin (until 23 January 2027), Josh Patel-Foster (from 26 January 2027) and Jamie Sandersfield.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG brings tidings of chaos and joy as The Cornley Amateur Drama Society return and attempt to tackle the Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol. The Cornley crew battle miscommunication, delays to their set, actors missing in action and a growing feud over who will play the lead. This disastrous take on the much loved classic Christmas story of Ebenezer Scrooge is a festive slice of pure escapism.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG played to sell-out houses, when it premiered and disaster struck at The Apollo Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue last year. It is written by original Mischief Members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and the production is directed by Matt DiCarlo, who also helmed the award-winning The Comedy About Spies which which recently completed its mission at London’s Adelphi Theatre and embarks on a tour in 2027.

The creative team joining the authors and director are set designer Libby Todd, Costume Designer Roberto Surace, lighting designer David Howe and sound designer and composer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

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