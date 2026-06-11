Photos: All-Female GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS at The Old Vic
See photos of Rosa Salazar as Roma, Indira Varma as Levene, Mercedes Bahleda as Lingk and more.
The Old Vic is presenting David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Glengarry Glen Ross with an all-female cast. The production will run through July 18, 2026. It is staged by Tony Award-winning director Patrick Marber. Get a first look at the production!
The cast features Rosa Salazar as Roma and Olivier Award-winning actress Indira Varma as Levene, Mercedes Bahleda as Lingk, Nancy Crane as Aaronow, Dorothea Myer-Bennett as Williamson, Florence Odumosu as Baylen, and Niky Wardley as Moss.
Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job.
Photo credit: Manuel Harlan
Niky
Indira Varma (Levene) in Glengarry Glen Ross at The Old Vic (2026). Photo by Manuel Harla
Rosa Salazar and Dorothea Myer-Bennett
Dorothea Myer-Bennett and Rosa Salazar
Rosa Salazar and Mercedes Bahleda
The Company