DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Photos: 5 Star Boys Visit DEAR EVAN HANSEN in the West End

A timely and timeless new musical about struggling to connect in a hyperconnected world, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the winner of 3 Olivier Awards.

May. 27, 2022  

5 Star Boys (Britain's Got Talent) visited the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen last night (26 May 2022) following their performance to You Will Be Found.

Dear Evan Hansen Cast and 5 Star Boys

Dear Evan Hansen Cast and 5 Star Boys

