Photos: 5 Star Boys Visit DEAR EVAN HANSEN in the West End

5 Star Boys (Britain's Got Talent) visited the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen last night (26 May 2022) following their performance to You Will Be Found.

Check out photos below!

A timely and timeless new musical about struggling to connect in a hyperconnected world, Dear Evan Hansen is the winner of 3 Olivier Awards for BEST NEW MUSICAL, BEST ORIGINAL SCORE and BEST ACTOR. It is also the winner of two WhatsOnStage Awards and a Critics' Circle Theatre Award.