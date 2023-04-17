Photo: Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters Prepare for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Click Here for More on STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Side By Side - two legendary Broadway stars, Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters got together to prepare for their return to the London stage to star in Sondheim's Old Friends from Saturday 16 September at the Gielgud Theatre.

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends will be led by Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. Co-stars include several of the fabulous Gala company, including Christine Allado, Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford and Jeremy Secomb, joining them will be Beatrice Penny-Touré, Joanna Riding, and Jac Yarrow with further exciting casting to be announced soon.

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, will open for 16 weeks only from 16 September 2023 - 6 January 2024 at the Gielgud Theatre with many of that Gala cast.

