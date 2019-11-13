Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside Rehearsals for the National Theatre's THREE SISTERS

Chekhov's iconic characters are relocated to Nigeria in this bold new adaptation in the Lyttelton at the National Theatre from 3 December. Owerri, 1967, on the brink of the Biafran Civil War. Lolo, Nne Chukwu and Udo are grieving the loss of their father. Months before, two ruthless military coups plunged the country into chaos.

Fuelled by foreign intervention, the conflict encroaches on their provincial village and the sisters long to return to their former home, Lagos.

Following his smash-hit Barber Shop Chronicles, Inua Ellams returns to the National Theatre with this heart-breaking retelling, directed by Nadia Fall (Home, Dara).



The three sisters are played by Sarah Niles, Natalie Simpson and Racheal Ofori.



Cast includes Ronke Adekoluejo, Jonathan Ajayi, Jude Akuwudike, Tobi Bamtefa, Peter Bankolé, Anni Domingo, Lola May, Jerome Ngonadi, Ken Nwosu, Joseph Ogeleka, Nasa Ohalete, Offue Okegbe, Chloe Okora, Sule Rimi and Diana Yekinni.



With set and costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Peter Mumford, composition by Femi Temowo, sound design by Donato Wharton and music direction and vocal arrangements by Michael Henry.



Three Sisters is a co-production with Fuel, originally commissioned by Metta Theatre.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

Jonathan Ajayi, Peter Bankole

Jude Akuwudike

Jude Akuwudike, Sarah Niles, Racheal Ofori

Ken Nwosu, Sule Rimi

Nadia Fall, Inua Ellams

Nadia Fall

Natalie Simpson

Peter Bankole, Ken Nwosu

Racheal Ofori

Ronke Adekoluejo

Sarah Niles

Tobi Bamtefa





