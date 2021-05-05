Photos: See New Production Shots From SIX in the West End!

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

The electrifying West End musical phenomenon SIX will reopen at the Lyric Theatre on Friday 21 May, 2021. SIX, by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is now booking at the Lyric theatre to Sunday 29 August, 2021.

Check out new production photos below!



In the event of any changes to the 'roadmap' dates made by the Government affecting the production, the producers will respond according to any revised dates as soon as possible.

SIX will perform 9 shows a week at the Lyric theatre, where COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing will include robust risk mitigation, hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, contactless tickets, temperature testing and the regular deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic in SIX to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SIX has become a global musical phenomenon. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia, and had its opening night in New York on Thursday March 12 cancelled when the New York Governor shut down Broadway three hours before the show was due to open.

SIX was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. It won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards, performed on the results show of 'Britain's Got Talent' and has performed annually in front of thousands at West End Live in Trafalgar Square.

Songs from the studio album of SIX have been streamed over 200 million times.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

Direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage

Choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille

Set Design by Emma Bailey

Costume Design by Gabriella Slade

Lighting Design by Tim Deiling

Sound Design by Paul Gatehouse

Musical Orchestration by Tom Curran

Musical Supervisor Joe Beighton

Musical Director Arlene McNaught

UK Associate Musical Supervisor: Katy Richardson

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles

For more information visit: https://www.sixthemusical.com/