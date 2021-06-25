Photos: See Christina Bennington, Jordan Luke Gage & More in the West End Return of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Greetings, salutations and welcome to the West End 2021 class of Westerberg High. Leading the cast in the highly celebrated return of Heathers the Musical in the West End is Christina Bennington (Bat Out Of Hell) in the role of high school geek Veronica Sawyer and Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as the dark and moody teen, Jason "J.D." Dean.

Check out photos below!

In the eponymous roles of 'The Heathers' is returning cast member Jodie Steele (Six) with her critically acclaimed portrayal of 'mega bitch' Heather Chandler, alongside Bobbie Little (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Heather Duke and Frances Mayli McCann (Evita) as Heather McNamara.

They are joined by Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Ram Sweeney), Lauren Ward (Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mother), Madison Swan (Martha Dunnstock), Ross Harmon (Kurt Kelly), Simon Bailey (Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach), and Steven Serlin (Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principle Gowan).

Completing the cast in the ensemble are, Aimee Hodnett, Christopher Parkinson, Giles Surridge, Iván Fernández Gonzáles, Rachel Rawlinson, Rumi Sutton and Teleri Hughes.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high-octane black-comedy rock musical, based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang! It will return to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited 12-week season from 22 June - 11 September 2021, with press night on Monday 28 June.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York; the UK productions are directed by its original New York director, Andy Fickman. Choreography is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Heathers the Musical previously enjoyed two record-breaking seasons, launching at London's The Other Palace and transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. In parallel to the show's return to the West End, the musical will also embark on its first tour of the UK and Ireland, in a separate production and cast, opening at Leeds Grand Theatre on 6 August 2021.

https://www.heathersthemusical.com/

Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography