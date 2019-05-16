Photo Flash: RAMBERT Unveils New Works

World leading contemporary dance company Rambert uncovers early works by two Sadler's Wells Associate Artists and a new piece by a rising star.

Created for Rambert by Wayne McGregor in 2002, PreSentient marked the arrival of a major new talent with its perfect match between McGregor's angular movement and the lyrical phrasing of Steve Reich's music.

Hofesh Shechter had a similar impact in 2007 with In your rooms, blending the personal and political with heart-stopping intensity.

Completing the triple bill is a new work by Marion Motin, whose hip hop influenced style is best known through her work for Christine and the Queens.

https://www.sadlerswells.com/whats-on/2019/rambert-mcgregor-motin-shechter/

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





