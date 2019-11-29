Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Article Pixel Nov. 29, 2019  

Last night (Thursday 28 November 2019), the Royal Shakespeare Company celebrated the opening night of the new musical, The Boy in the Dress, based on the novel by David Walliams, adapted by Mark Ravenhill, with music and lyrics by Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers and directed by RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran.

VIP guests included David Baddiel, David Bradley, Alan Carr, Guy Chambers, Taron Egerton, Ray Fearon, Ayda Field, Dawn Harper, Natalie Imbruglia, Cerys Matthews, David Walliams and Robbie Williams.

Check out photos from the green carpet!

The Company, which includes Rufus Hound, Irvine Iqbal, Natasha Lewis, Forbes Masson and Charlotte Wakefield, were joined on stage by Robbie Williams, David Walliams and Guy Chambers for a special reprise of 'Disco Symphony', one of the songs written by Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers for the production.

The cast and creative team were joined by fellow company members and VIP guests for post-show celebrations at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Photo Credit: Andrew Fox

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS
Robbie Williams

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS
David Walliams and Robbie Williams

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS
Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS
David Walliams with Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS
David Walliams

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS
Robbie Williams



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Rhys Ifans Is Atticus Finch In West End's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
  • Photo Flash: First Look at THE BOY FRIEND at Menier Chocolate Factory
  • Photo Flash: London's Old Royal Naval College Hosts Filming Of THE CROWN, LES MISERABLES & More!
  • Full Casting Announced For FACES IN THE CROWD at the Gate Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at AN ACT OF GOD at The Vaults
  • THE KITE RUNNER Will Tour The UK