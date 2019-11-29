Photo Flash: On the Green Carpet at Opening Night of THE BOY IN THE DRESS

Last night (Thursday 28 November 2019), the Royal Shakespeare Company celebrated the opening night of the new musical, The Boy in the Dress, based on the novel by David Walliams, adapted by Mark Ravenhill, with music and lyrics by Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers and directed by RSC Artistic Director Gregory Doran.

VIP guests included David Baddiel, David Bradley, Alan Carr, Guy Chambers, Taron Egerton, Ray Fearon, Ayda Field, Dawn Harper, Natalie Imbruglia, Cerys Matthews, David Walliams and Robbie Williams.

Check out photos from the green carpet!

The Company, which includes Rufus Hound, Irvine Iqbal, Natasha Lewis, Forbes Masson and Charlotte Wakefield, were joined on stage by Robbie Williams, David Walliams and Guy Chambers for a special reprise of 'Disco Symphony', one of the songs written by Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers for the production.

The cast and creative team were joined by fellow company members and VIP guests for post-show celebrations at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Photo Credit: Andrew Fox

Robbie Williams

David Walliams and Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field

David Walliams with Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field

David Walliams

Robbie Williams





