Photo Flash: Michael Morpurgo Shows Cast of PRIVATE PEACEFUL the Village That Inspired His Novel

Yesterday, Monday 19 October, renowned author, poet and playwright, Michael Morpurgo gave the company of the West End transfer of PRIVATE PEACEFUL a walking tour of his village, Iddesleigh in North Devon, where he was inspired to write his book, followed by an impromptu performance from the cast on the village green.

PRIVATE PEACEFUL will be the first new production to be staged indoors in London's West End since the Government closed theatres in March. It will also be the first time the play has been performed as a two-hander and the first time the role of Private Tommo will be played by a woman.

The limited two-week season at the Garrick Theatre will run from 7 to 22 November 2020.

PRIVATE PEACEFUL relives the life of Private Tommo Peaceful, a young First World War soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn. During the night, he looks back at his short but joyful past growing up in the countryside: his exciting first days at school; the accident in the forest that killed his father; his adventures with Molly, the love of his life; and the battles and injustices of war that brought him to the front line.



PRIVATE PEACEFUL is a BoxLess Theatre production. It is produced by Jack Maple & Brian Zeilinger-Goode for Take Two Theatricals, and the Barn Theatre (Iwan Lewis, Artistic Director).

