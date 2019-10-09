Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of THE GREAT GATSBY Ahead of its West End Transfer

The Guild of Misrule's THE GREAT GATSBY, created and directed by Alexander Wright, will transfer to its brand-new West End venue IMMERSIVE | LDN this month, with preview performances from Friday 18 October and press night on Thursday 7 November. 'The Guild Of Misrule's The Great Gatsby is a co-production with Immersive Everywhere, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Glynis Henderson Productions in association with Theatr Clwyd'.

It's the roaring twenties - an era of bootleg liquor, red hot jazz and hedonistic pleasures. Jay Gatsby has invited you to one of his infamous parties and that's not an invite you want to turn down...

THE GREAT GATSBY allows audiences to fully immerse themselves into the world of Jay Gatsby and the glamour of the Roaring '20s. With cocktails, dancing and scandal, this heart-racing adaptation of the seminal jazz-age story puts the audience at the heart of the action.

Directed and adapted by Alexander Wright, The Guild of Misrule's THE GREAT GATSBY company features with cast members Oliver Towse as 'Gatsby', Lucinda Turner as 'Daisy', James Lawrence as 'Nick', Prince Plockey as 'Tom', Humphrey Sitima as 'George', Jessica Hern as 'Jordan', Hannah Edwards as 'Myrtle', Charlie Cassen as 'Rosy Rosenthal', Lizzie Grace as 'Lucille' and Louis Sparks as 'Joey'.

First conceived in 2015 when director Alexander Wright and producer Brian Hook were running The Fleeting Arms - a pop arts and community pub in an abandoned building in York, the show then ran in York in 2016 with a parallel production in Sheffield in partnership with Theatre Deli. The Great Gatsby first came to London as part of VAULT Festival in 2017 and sold out before the show opened. Since then the show has run in Wales in co-production with Theatr Clwyd, at Halifax's Square Chapel, and at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire. All the while the show has played night after night at Gatsby's Drugstore in London SE1, inviting audiences into the hedonistic world of F. Scott Fitzgerald's extraordinary tale, and in 2018 it became the UK's longest running immersive production.





