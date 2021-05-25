Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside The First MONDAY NIGHT AT THE APOLLO Concert

Performers included Aimie Atkinson, Cedric Neal, Lucie Jones, and more!

May. 25, 2021  

Photos have been released from the first concert of the series for Monday Night at the Apollo - which were performed in front of a socially distanced audience at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue on Monday 24 May, and simultaneously livestreamed to viewers at home via the theatre discovery platform Thespie.

Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman), Cassidy Janson (&Juliet, Beautiful), Lucie Jones (Waitress, Rent), Cedric Neal (Chess, Mowtown the Musical) and Julian Ovenden (South Pacific, Downton Abbey) joined on-stage for an intimate night of music and theatrical chat, featuring ovation worthy performances of songs from their favourite genres. Host Greg Barnett (Miss Littlewood, Swallows and Amazons) invited his audience behind the curtain to catch these castmates as you've never seen them before. Sharing their most cherished memories and experiences from their careers, alongside performances of music personal to them, West End royalty celebrate the craft and industry they've so dearly missed.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan AKA Danny With A Camera


