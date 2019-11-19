Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For MARTHA, JOSIE, AND CHINESE ELVIS at Park Theatre

Charlotte Jones' (Humble Boy - National Theatre) hilarious and heartfelt comedy, Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis comes to the Park Theatre. Winner of the 1998 Pearson Best Play Award, this marks the play's twenty-first anniversary and first ever London run. The production stars Sioned Jones, Charlie Bence, Kellie Batchelor, Andrew P Stephen, Matt Lim and Jessica Forrest. It is directed by Robert Wolstenholme, with a national press night on Friday 13th December at 7pm.

Josie's tired. Tired of the Bolton winter. Tired of looking after daydreaming daughter Brenda-Marie. Tired of working as a dominatrix to make ends meet. Too tired to celebrate turning forty.

But her favourite client Lionel insists on a birthday party and, knowing Josie's a huge Elvis fan, invites a very special guest. Just as hips start swinging, somebody no-one expected arrives and skeletons come tumbling out of the closet...

At its heart this hilarious and heartfelt comedy explores finding a place to fit in. Sweet yet saucy, it's the perfect 'adults only' alternative Christmas treat.

Booking: www.parktheatre.co.uk / 020 7870 6876





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You