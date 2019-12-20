Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Kevin Elyot's COMING CLEAN at Trafalgar Studios
Get a first look at the cast of the King's Head Theatre's revival of Kevin Elyot's Coming Clean in rehearsals. The show begins previews at Trafalgar Studios 2 on 8 January and is running until 1 February with a press night on 10 January 2020.
Coming Clean looks at the breakdown of a gay couple's relationship and examines complex questions of fidelity and love. Starring Lee Knight as Tony, Elliot Hadley as William/Jurgen, Stanton Plummer-Cambridge as Greg and Jonah Rzeskiewicz as Robert.
Coming Clean is directed by Adam Spreadbury-Maher, with set designed by Amanda Mascarenhas and lighting by Nic Farman. This production is being produced in the West End by King's Head Theatre, Making Productions, RGM Productions and Suzanne Jones in association with DeVere Productions.
