Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with DARK SUBLIME

Marina Sirtis (Star Trek: The Next Generation) makes her West End debut alongside theatre titans Jacqueline King (Doctor Who, BBC; Spring Storm, National Theatre) and Simon Thorp (Hard Sun, BBC; Royal Shakespeare Company), esteemed actor and LQBTQ+ campaigner Sophie Ward (Young Sherlock Holmes, Amblin Entertainment; Jane Eyre, BBC Films) led by one of the most exciting up and coming UK actors Kwaku Mills (good dog, UK Tour; The End of Eddy, UK Tour). Stage and screen star Mark Gatiss (Sherlock and League of Gentlemen, BBC; The Madness of George III, Nottingham Playhouse) will be lending his voice to the part of Kosley, a hysterical talking computer, in this world premiere of Dark Sublime.

Oli arrives at the door of Marianne, a fading jobbing actress. He's impatient to make an impression, to make a friend. Marianne knows about waiting - for her turn at something more substantial than a half-remembered role on a cult TV show, for her best friend to see her differently. As Oli forces her back into the past, and a strange, outrageous world she hasn't visited in almost 40 years, Marianne must find her own way into the future. Together they begin to discover what every good relationship needs: time and space.

Directed by Andrew Keates (As Is and Dessa Rose, Trafalgar Studios), Dark Sublime boldly explores the complexities of relationships, especially in the LGBTQ community. Considering what later life is like for older gay women as well as the next generation, it contrasts bittersweet lived experiences with real humour.

Photo Credit: Scott Rylander





