Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With THE HISTORY BOYS at Wolverhampton Grand

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has today released rehearsal photos for for the brand new in-house production of Alan Bennett's THE HISTORY BOYS from 7 - 22 February 2020.

Ian Redford plays Hector, Jeffrey Holland is Headmaster, Victoria Carling is Mrs Lintott and Lee Comley plays Irwin.

The cast is completed by Thomas Grant as Posner, Jordan Scowen as Dakin, Frazer Hadfield as Scripps, Joe Wiltshire Smith as Rudge, James Schofield as Lockwood, Arun Bassi as Akthar, Dominic Treacy as Timms and Adonis Jenieco as Crowther.

Chief Executive & Artistic Director of the Grand Theatre, Adrian Jackson said; "this is our third in house production at Wolverhampton Grand and the first time Alan Bennett has been performed here in two decades. It's hugely exciting to present our own production of such a masterpiece and our cast are creating something very special which is both highly entertaining, incredibly thought-provoking. This production is unique to the Grand Theatre and a highlight of our season."

An unruly bunch of bright, funny sixth-form boys in pursuit of sex, sport and a place at university. A maverick English teacher at odds with the young and shrewd supply teacher and a headmaster obsessed with results... In Alan Bennett's classic play, staff room rivalry and the anarchy of adolescence provoke insistent questions about history and how you teach it; about education and its purpose.



