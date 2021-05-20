Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: HERDING CATS Starring Jassa Ahluwalia, Greg Germann and Sophie Melville Opens at Soho Theatre

Herding Cats is a chillingly funny play about a generation negotiating intimacy and independence in the 21st century.

May. 20, 2021  

Herding Cats is now running at Soho Theatre through 22 May 2021. Anthony Banks directs Jassa Ahluwalia (Unforgotten, Peaky Blinders) as Michael, Greg Germann (Grey's Anatomy, Friends From College and Ally McBeal) as Saddo, and Sophie Melville as Justine (Pops, Iphigenia in Splott).

Check out production shots below!

Herding Cats is a chillingly funny play about a generation negotiating intimacy and independence in the 21st century. Meeting the demands of modern life is as impossible as herding cats for Justine, Michael and Saddo. To deal with work, Justine talks - a little too much - to her roommate Michael who earns a living by chatting with strangers like Saddo. But all three will soon find that in a cold, disconnected world, words may not be enough.

For more information visit: www.herdingcatsplay.com

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

Jassa Ahluwalia, Greg Germann

Sophie Melville,

Jassa Ahluwalia, Sophie Melville

Jassa Ahluwalia, Sophie Melville

Jassa Ahluwalia, Greg Germann

Jassa Ahluwalia, Greg Germann


