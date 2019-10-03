Photo Flash: GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES At Union Theatre

At the Union Theatre, Abigayle Honeywill stars as Lorelei and Eleanor Lakin as Dorothy, with Freddie King, George Lennan and Aaron Bannister-Davies as would-be suitors as well as Maria Mosquera, Tom Murphy, Virge Gilchrist, Ashlee Young, Arran Bell, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Florence Beaumont, Jasmine Davis, Jo Bird, Lewis Rimmer, Liam Dean, Patrick Cook and Stephen Loriot.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes has music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Leo Robin and a book by Joseph Fields and Anita Loos. Its songs include "It's High Time", "I'm Just a Little Girl from Little Rock", "Sunshine", "I'm A'Tingle, I'm A'Glow", "You Say You Care", "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" and the title number.

The new production is directed by Sasha Regan of 1940s Broadway hit Gentleman Prefer Blondes at London's Union Theatre.

The musical which marked Carol Channing's Broadway debut in 1949 will bring a little Hollywood-style glamour to South London from 2 to 26 October 2019.

Zak Nemorin will choreograph with musical direction by Henry Brennan, design by Justin Williams, costumes by Penn O'Gara and casting by Adam Braham. Maison Kelley will be the show's associate producer.

Featuring a book by Anita Loos and Joseph Fields, adapted from Loos' own bestselling 1920s comic novel, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes boasts music by Gypsy and Funny Girl's Jule Styne and lyrics by Leo Robin.

The musical debuted on Broadway in 1949 with Channing giving a star-making performance in the role of Lorelei Lee, a character she would return to in the 1970s in the spin-off show Lorelei.

Channing was the first of a number of 'blonde bombshell' actresses to take on the role on stage across the US including Betty Hutton, Jayne Mansfield and Barbara Eden. The show's West End debut in 1962 featured British stage and screen star Dora Bryan as Lorelei.

Howard Hawks' 1953 version of the show famously provided a showcase for the talents of Hollywood's most legendary blonde Marilyn Monroe who starred alongside another of the era's biggest female stars, Jane Russell.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You