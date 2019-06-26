Photo Flash: First Look at the West End's ON YOUR FEET!

Jun. 26, 2019  

Her voice. His vision. Their story.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan's smash-hit musical comes to London direct from Broadway for a strictly limited season. On Your Feet! is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom.

This exhilarating musical features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era, including Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On Your Feet, Don't Want To Lose You Now and 1-2-3. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman).

Winner of 26 Grammy awards, Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Emilio Estefan is a founding member of the pioneering Miami Sound Machine, who created a brand new Latin crossover sound - fusing infectious Cuban rhythms with American pop and disco.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Christie Prades

Christie Prades

Christie Prades and George Ioannides

Elia Lo Tauro

George Ioannides and Christie Prades

Karen Mann

Madalena Alberto

George Ioannides and Jonathan Naranjo

