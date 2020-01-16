Photo Flash: First Look at the UK Tour of GOD OF CARNAGE

Theatre Royal Bath Productions has released new production imagery for its hit comedy production of Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage which returns in a new UK tour following an acclaimed run as part of its Summer Season 2018. Directed by Lindsay Posner (A View from the Bridge, Carousel), the production stars Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey, Ragtime) who reprises her dazzling performance as Veronica alongside Nigel Lindsay (Victoria, Four Lions) as bluff husband Michael with new cast members Samantha Spiro (Grandma's House, Lady Windermere's Fan) as Annette and Simon Paisley Day (Ralegh: The Treason Trial, The Crown) as her husband, Alan.

God of Carnage is now playing at Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud Theatre until 18 January 2020, and will continue to Theatre Royal Bath (20 - 25 January with opening night for press on 21 January), Theatre Royal Glasgow (27 January - 1 February), Cambridge Arts Theatre (3 - 8 February) and Rose Theatre Kingston (10 - 15 February).

When 11-year-old Ferdinand hits 11-year-old Bruno with a stick in a playground punch-up and knocks out two of his teeth, the combatants' enlightened parents decide to meet to talk things over civilly. But once the niceties are done with and the drink starts flowing, it is the parents who turn into spoiled brats.

God of Carnage is a ruthlessly comic study of middle-class parenting. Originally written in French, the play was translated by Christopher Hampton in 2008. The production went on to win the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the Tony Award for Best New Play.

The 10th anniversary production of God of Carnage was staged as part of Artistic Director Jonathan Church's 2018 Summer Season at Theatre Royal Bath. It marks the third revival from the season following the critically acclaimed West End transfer of The Price at the Wyndham's Theatre and Switzerland at the Ambassadors Theatre. The 2019 Summer Season has also proved hugely successful and will shortly see the return of Blithe Spirit starring Jennifer Saunders in a UK tour from 22 January 2020 and a strictly limited West End run at the Duke of York's Theatre from 5 March - 11 April 2020.





