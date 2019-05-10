Photo Flash: First Look at the Premiere of WHERE YE FROM at Lilian Baylis Studio

May. 10, 2019  

Last night, Sadler's Wells Wild Card returned for its ninth season offering bespoke evenings of works curated by the next generation of dance makers. The evening invited dance artist Keira Martin to the Lilian Baylis Studio to present the world premiere of Where Ye From.

Keira Martin presented a dynamic evening of live music, dance and spoken word which drew upon Irish, African and Jamaican influences to ask 'who owns culture?'

The programme included an extract of Keira Martin's acclaimed solo performance Here Comes Trouble, an honest and poignant personal exploration of womanhood and identity, directed by Charlotte Vincent of Vincent Dance Theatre.

Keira was joined by three special guests who weaved the evening together through a multi-disciplinary approach: theatre director Anthony Ekundayo-Lennon and dance artists Akeim Toussaint Buck and Lousie Katerega.

Photo Credit: Pari Naderi

