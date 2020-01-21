Photo Flash: First Look at the New Cast of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Click Here for More Articles on Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the award-winning feel good musical sensation, has today released the first look production images of the new 2020 cast. Introducing Noah Thomas as Jamie, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti and Jordan Ricketts as Dean who are all making their West End debuts.

New cast members also include Zion Battles (Levi), Leon Craig (Sandra Bollock), Keenan Knight (Sayid), Ebony Clarke (Swing/Dance Captain), David O'Reilly (Laika Virgin), Joe Wolstenholme (Swing) and Brian James Leys (Understudy).

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.





