Photo Flash: First Look at the London Transfer of THE CANARY AND THE CROW

Get a first look at the London transfer of Edinburgh hit, 'The Canary and the Crow', gig theatre about a working class black kid who's accepted to a prestigious grammar school.

The production, by award-winning Middle Child, transfers to Arcola Theatre from Thursday 16 January - Saturday 8 February.

This lyrical, semi-autobiographical piece from writer and performer Daniel Ward uses grime, hip hop and theatre to tell the story of the struggle between a new environment that doesn't accept you and an old one that has noopportunity. Featuring original live music by Prez 96 and James Frewer, 'The Canary and the Crow' won the

Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard



The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow

The Canary and the Crow





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You