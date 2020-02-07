Photo Flash: First Look at the 40th Anniversary UK Tour of EDUCATING RITA

Production images have been released for the 40th Anniversary UK tour of Willy Russell's EDUCATING RITA, starring Stephen Tompkinson and Jessica Johnson as Frank and Rita. The play opened at the Oxford Playhouse on 4 February, and will continue to tour until 23 May.

EDUCATING RITA tells the story of married hairdresser Rita, who enrols on an Open University course to expand her horizons, and her encounters with university tutor Frank. Frank is a frustrated poet, brilliant academic and dedicated drinker, who is less than enthusiastic about teaching Rita. However, Frank soon finds that his passion for literature is reignited by Rita, whose technical ability for the subject is limited by her lack of education, but whose enthusiasm Frank finds refreshing. The two soon realise how much they have to learn from each other.



EDUCATING RITA is directed by, Emeritus Artistic Director of Newcastle's Live Theatre, Max Roberts, produced by David Pugh and co-produced by Theatre by the Lake.





