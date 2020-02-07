Photo Flash: First Look at Vanessa Williams, Rosalie Craig and More in CITY OF ANGELS at the Garrick Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on City of Angels

Josie Rourke's Olivier Award winning production of City of Angels makes its West End transfer six years since opening at the Donmar Warehouse in 2014. The musical will play at the Garrick Theatre for a limited season, opening on Tuesday 24 March 2020 with previews from Thursday 5 March 2020, reuniting the production's entire creative team.

Get a first look at the cast below!

The West End production will star Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, Young Frankenstein), Theo James (Divergentseries), Rosalie Craig (Company), Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat), Jonathan Slinger (various roles with the RSC) with BRIT Award winner Nicola Roberts (Girls Aloud) making her stage debut and Emmy and Grammy Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) making her West End debut.

The cast also includes Marc Elliott, Emily Mae, Cindy Beliot, Michelle Bishop, Nick Cavaliere, Rob Houchen, Manuel Pacific, Mark Penfold, Ryan Reid, Joshua St Clair & Sadie-Jean Shirley.

A screenwriter with a movie to finish.

A private eye with a case to crack.

But nothing's black and white when a dame is involved. And does anyone stick to the script in this city?

This is Tinseltown. You gotta ask yourself: what's real...and what's reel...

City of Angels premiered in 2014. With a swinging score by Cy Coleman, a brilliantly witty book by Larry Gelbart and lyrics by David Zippel, City of Angels is a musical love letter to the glamorous world of old Hollywood and film noir. City of Angelsis produced in the West End by Nica Burns, Ian Osborne, Eilene Davidson, Adam Blanshay Productions.





