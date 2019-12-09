Photo Flash: First Look at THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE at the Dorfman Theatre

THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE by Neil Gaiman, bestselling author of American Gods, Coraline, Stardust and the Sandman series, will play in the Dorfman over Christmas.

A modern myth about the childhood truths that swim beneath our adult selves, adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, this adventure will excite, unsettle and thrill those brave enough to face its hidden depths.

Returning to his childhood home, Alex finds himself standing beside the duck pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his eleventh birthday, when his dad was struggling to make ends meet and his friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean... Plunged into a magical world, Alex and Lettie's survival depends on their ability to reckon with dark, ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, the set designer is Fly Davis, with costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer, movement direction by Steven Hoggett, composition by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson and puppetry by Finn Caldwell.

Cast includes: Samuel Blenkin, Jade Croot, Fred Davis, Owain Gwynn, Pippa Nixon, Justin Salinger, Jeffrey Sangalang, Marli Siu, Josie Walker, and Jess Williams.

Suitable for ages 12+, with half price tickets available for under-18s. In previews from Tuesday 3 December, with a press night on Wednesday 11 December, playing until Saturday 25 January.

For more information, please visit nationaltheatre.org.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You