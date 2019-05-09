Photo Flash: First Look at THE FIRM

May. 9, 2019  

In a pub in South London 'The Firm' reunite for the first time in twelve years. Once they were a notorious criminal gang. Today, they're older, wiser and wistful - their lives changed beyond recognition.

But when an uninvited guest turns up to their reunion with an intriguing proposition and an explosive secret, they're tempted to try their hands at one last job... Will they escape their pasts unscathed?

Roy Williams' gripping play The Firm, a tale of growing up, lifelong loyalties and how sometimes, it is possible to choose your own family. Directed by Denis Lawson, The Firm returns to Hampstead Downstairs following a sold out run in 2017. The cast includes Ray Fearon, Makir Ahmed, George Eggay, Jay Simpson and Clarence Smith.

Ray Fearon plays Gus, Makir Ahmed plays Fraser, George Eggay plays Trent, Jay Simpson plays Leslie, Clarence Smith plays Selwyn.

Photo Credit: Robert Day

George Eggay

Jay Simpson, Clarence Smith, and Ray Fearon

Makir Ahmed

Ray Fearon and Clarence Smith

Ray Fearon and Jay Simpson

Ray Fearon and Jay Simpson

Ray Fearon

