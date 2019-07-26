Photo Flash: First Look at SOUTHERN BELLES at King's Head Theatre

Southern Belles, uniting two ground-breaking one-act plays by Tennessee Williams, will headline the King's Head Theatre's 2019 Queer Season, running from 24 July to 24 August. Southern Belles is directed by Jamie Armitage, co-director of the multi Olivier nominated musical Six.

And Tell Sad Stories of the Deaths of Queens was never performed in Williams's lifetime, owing to its openly gay characters. Williams wrote the play in 1957, after his Broadway successes with Streetcar Named Desire and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. It charts the heart-breaking encounter between an extraordinary queen and a troubled sailor in 1950's New Orleans and explores the boundaries of love, passion and heartbreak.

And Tell Sad Stories of the Deaths of Queens will star Luke Mullins as Candy Delaney, George Fletcher as Karl, Michael Burrows as Alvin Krenning and Ben Chinapen as Jerry Johnson.

Luke Mullins's theatre credits include Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (Old Vic), Waiting for Godot (Barbican) and The Maids (HOME). His film and television credits include Riot (Werner Film Prods), Holding the Man (Screen Australia), New Blood (BBC) and Blue Heelers (Southern Star).

George Fletcher most recently appeared in Wood (Vault Festival). His other theatre credits include Frankenstein (Watermill Theatre / Wilton's Music Hall) and 5 Guys Chillin' (King's Head Theatre). He has also appeared in Call the Midwife (BBC).

Michael Burrows is making his London debut since recently graduating from Mountview Theatre School. His roles since graduating include Radio Caroline for Materlingua.

Ben Chinapen recently graduated from Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. His roles during training include: Peter in Peter Pan, Orsino in Twelfth Night, Andrew in San Diego. This production marks his London debut.

Something Unspoken was written in 1958 and debuted as part of a double bill with Suddenly, Last Summer. In Something Unspoken, tensions between a wealthy Southern spinster, Miss Cornelia Scott, and Grace, her loyal secretary of 15 years, boil over in a confrontation that exposes their complex, unacknowledged and romantic yearning for each other.

Something Unspoken will star Annabel Leventon as Cornelia Scott and Fiona Marr as Grace Lancaster.





