Photo Flash: First Look at NOVAE Theatre's DON'T LOOK AWAY

Apr. 26, 2019  

Inspired by her family becoming involved in hosting asylum seekers in their homes, and Rob Lawrie, the former soldier arrested at the Calais border trying to smuggle a child refugee in his van, writer Grace Chapman started developing Don't Look Away in 2017, the same year it was longlisted for the Papatango playwriting award. Through further development the play now makes its production debut in this small UK tour, culminating in a run as part of the Pleasance Islington's flagship new writing season.

7 - 18 May
Pleasance, London
Carpenters Mews, North Rd, London N7 9EF
8pm Tues-Sat, 6pm Sunday, 3.30pm Sat matinee | £16 (£14 conc)
www.pleasance.co.uk | 020 7609 1800

Photo Credit: Ryan Cowan

Photo Flash: First Look at NOVAE Theatre's DON'T LOOK AWAY

Photo Flash: First Look at NOVAE Theatre's DON'T LOOK AWAY

Photo Flash: First Look at NOVAE Theatre's DON'T LOOK AWAY

Photo Flash: First Look at NOVAE Theatre's DON'T LOOK AWAY
Don't Look Back

Photo Flash: First Look at NOVAE Theatre's DON'T LOOK AWAY
Don't Look Back

Photo Flash: First Look at NOVAE Theatre's DON'T LOOK AWAY
Don't Look Back

Photo Flash: First Look at NOVAE Theatre's DON'T LOOK AWAY
Don't Look Back



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at the National's SMALL ISLAND
  • The Crazy Coqs Presents The Musicals Of The 60s
  • Photo Flash: First Look at NOVAE Theatre's DON'T LOOK AWAY
  • Shakespeare's Globe Announces Full Programme Of Events For Refugee Week 2019
  • TO GILLIE WITH LOVE Comes to The Gillian Lynne Theatre, Featuring Sierra Boggess, Ramin Karimloo, and More
  • More2Screen Will Broadcast Shakespeare's Globe's THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup