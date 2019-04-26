Photo Flash: First Look at NOVAE Theatre's DON'T LOOK AWAY

Inspired by her family becoming involved in hosting asylum seekers in their homes, and Rob Lawrie, the former soldier arrested at the Calais border trying to smuggle a child refugee in his van, writer Grace Chapman started developing Don't Look Away in 2017, the same year it was longlisted for the Papatango playwriting award. Through further development the play now makes its production debut in this small UK tour, culminating in a run as part of the Pleasance Islington's flagship new writing season.

7 - 18 May

Pleasance, London

Carpenters Mews, North Rd, London N7 9EF

8pm Tues-Sat, 6pm Sunday, 3.30pm Sat matinee | £16 (£14 conc)

www.pleasance.co.uk | 020 7609 1800

Photo Credit: Ryan Cowan



