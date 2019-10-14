Photo Flash: First Look at MEET ME AT DAWN

Article Pixel Oct. 14, 2019  

Get a first look at the London premiere of Zinnie Harris' Meet Me At Dawn which opens at the Arcola Theatre on 16th October until 9th November.

"I was near to death but I got this incredible surge, this superhuman surge, and I swam. I swam."

When a boat trip goes horribly wrong, Helen and her girlfriend Robyn find themselves stranded on an island in the middle of the sea. As the night draws in, it becomes clear that the island is not as it first appears. And neither are Helen and Robyn.

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli

Jessica Hardwick, Marianne Oldham

Jessica Hardwick

Jessica Hardwick

Marianne Oldham, Jessica Hardwick

Marianne Oldham, Jessica Hardwick

Marianne Oldham



