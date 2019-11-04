Photo Flash: First Look at DEATH OF A SALESMAN at the Piccadilly Theatre

Boasting a sold out run at the Young Vic theatre, the smash hit, critically acclaimed production of ​Death of a Salesman​ transfers to the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End, London for 10 weeks only.

Written by ​Arthur Miller​, this American classic follows an ageing, self-deluded salesman, his family and their idea of the American dream.

"​I don't say he's a great man... but he's a human being, and a terrible thing is happening to him. So attention must be paid. He's not allowed to fall in his grave like an old dog. Attention, attention must finally be paid to such a person​."

This latest production of ​Miller's​ classic work reimagines the play through the eyes of an African-American family. Superbly brought to life by ​Wendell Pierce​, who is making his West End debut, and the fantastic Olivier Award-winning ​Sharon D. Clarke​, who are reprising their roles. The rest of the cast is yet to be confirmed.

Wendell Pierce​ plays Willy Loman, the titular salesman of the play. Known for his roles in Suits a​nd ​The Wire.​ ​Sharon D. Clarke​ reprises her role as Linda Loman, the wife of the Salesman, who recently won an Olivier Award for her role in ​Caroline, Or Change.

Following her recent award-winning successes on ​Company ​and ​Angels in America, Marianne Elliot​ co-directs ​Death of a Salesman​ with ​Miranda Cromwell​, who worked as Associate Director on both shows.

