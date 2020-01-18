Photo Flash: First Look at COPS at Southwark Playhouse
A new play inspired by real-life events in the often brutal and corrupt world of 1950's Chicago policing and mob violence, 'COPS', directed by Andy Jordan, premieres at Southwark Playhouse from Wednesday 15 January - Saturday 1 February, 2020.
Cast: Roger Alborough, Jack Flammiger, Daniel Francis
Ben Keaton and James Sobol Kelly.
Writer Tony Tortora
Director & Dramaturg Andy Jordan
Set & Costume Designer Anthony Lamble
Composer & Sound Designer Simon Slater
Lighting Designer Chris Corner
Assistant Director/Assistant Producer Timothy Trimingham Lee
Produced by Andy Jordan Productions Ltd and Pluto Productions Ltd.
Photo Credit: Robert Day
Roger Alborough and James Sobol Kelly
James Sobol Kelly and Daniel Francis
James Sobol Kelly
Jack Flammiger
Jack Flammiger and Roger Alborough
Daniel Francis and Roger Alborough
Ben Keaton