Photo Flash: First Look at COPS at Southwark Playhouse

Article Pixel Jan. 18, 2020  

A new play inspired by real-life events in the often brutal and corrupt world of 1950's Chicago policing and mob violence, 'COPS', directed by Andy Jordan, premieres at Southwark Playhouse from Wednesday 15 January - Saturday 1 February, 2020.

Cast: Roger Alborough, Jack Flammiger, Daniel Francis
Ben Keaton and James Sobol Kelly.

Writer Tony Tortora
Director & Dramaturg Andy Jordan
Set & Costume Designer Anthony Lamble
Composer & Sound Designer Simon Slater
Lighting Designer Chris Corner
Assistant Director/Assistant Producer Timothy Trimingham Lee

Produced by Andy Jordan Productions Ltd and Pluto Productions Ltd.

Photo Credit: Robert Day

Photo Flash: First Look at COPS at Southwark Playhouse
Roger Alborough and James Sobol Kelly

Photo Flash: First Look at COPS at Southwark Playhouse
James Sobol Kelly and Daniel Francis

Photo Flash: First Look at COPS at Southwark Playhouse
James Sobol Kelly

Photo Flash: First Look at COPS at Southwark Playhouse
Jack Flammiger

Photo Flash: First Look at COPS at Southwark Playhouse
Jack Flammiger and Roger Alborough

Photo Flash: First Look at COPS at Southwark Playhouse
Daniel Francis

Photo Flash: First Look at COPS at Southwark Playhouse
Daniel Francis and Roger Alborough

Photo Flash: First Look at COPS at Southwark Playhouse
Ben Keaton




Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Houston Grand Opera Announces Substitution For LA FAVORITE
  • Author, CBS Correspondent, Humorist & Podcaster Mo Rocca In Houston For Book Tour, January 21
  • REFLECTION AND REVOLUTION: Music Brings Goya's Art to Life
  • Opera In The Heights Presents World Premiere Of YELTSIN
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement