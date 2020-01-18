Photo Flash: First Look at COPS at Southwark Playhouse

A new play inspired by real-life events in the often brutal and corrupt world of 1950's Chicago policing and mob violence, 'COPS', directed by Andy Jordan, premieres at Southwark Playhouse from Wednesday 15 January - Saturday 1 February, 2020.

Cast: Roger Alborough, Jack Flammiger, Daniel Francis

Ben Keaton and James Sobol Kelly.

Writer Tony Tortora

Director & Dramaturg Andy Jordan

Set & Costume Designer Anthony Lamble

Composer & Sound Designer Simon Slater

Lighting Designer Chris Corner

Assistant Director/Assistant Producer Timothy Trimingham Lee

Produced by Andy Jordan Productions Ltd and Pluto Productions Ltd.

Photo Credit: Robert Day





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You