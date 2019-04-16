Photo Flash: First Look at Anne Marie-Duff and Arthur Darvill in SWEET CHARITY at the Donmar Warehouse

The Donmar Warehouse announces Artistic Director Josie Rourke's farewell production, Sweet Charity, choreographed by the world-renowned Wayne McGregor, who reunites with Josie after working on her debut film Mary Queen of Scots. Josie returns to the music of Cy Coleman who wrote the score for Rourke's Olivier Award-winning production of City of Angels. The book is by Neil Simon and lyrics by Dorothy Fields.

Anne-Marie Duff will star as Charity, reuniting with Josie Rourke after the Donmar's acclaimed production of Berenice in 2012. Arthur Darvill will make his Donmar Warehouse debut as Oscar.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson





